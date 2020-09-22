Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,641,047,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 585,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.77.

Shares of COO opened at $341.86 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

