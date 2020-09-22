Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity National Financial worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 383.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $685,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,782,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FNF opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

