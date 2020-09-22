Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $11,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 44.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 44.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 33.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.22.

Shares of WHR opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.63 and its 200 day moving average is $132.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $185.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

