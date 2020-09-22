Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 37,877 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,903 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Credicorp worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Credicorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 81.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 29.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,152,000 after acquiring an additional 116,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP stock opened at $126.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.72. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $220.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.36 and its 200 day moving average is $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). The company had revenue of $868.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Banco Santander lowered shares of Credicorp to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.25.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.