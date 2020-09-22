Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 13,692 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Davita worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 2,124.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after buying an additional 436,752 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,005,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,597,000 after purchasing an additional 407,988 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 1,263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,019,000 after purchasing an additional 306,617 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Davita during the second quarter valued at $23,846,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

NYSE DVA opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,991,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,278,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

