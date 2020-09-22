Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of KKR & Co Inc worth $12,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KKR opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.89 and a beta of 1.45.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

