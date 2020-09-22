MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $273,061.24 and $331.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00232394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.01399684 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00182567 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

