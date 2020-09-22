Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Shares Gap Up to $1.50

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.68. Milestone Scientific shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 6,308 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 236.77% and a negative net margin of 169.37%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

