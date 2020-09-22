Mexican Gold (CVE:MEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Shares of Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:MEX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.13. Mexican Gold shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 15,115 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91.

About Mexican Gold (CVE:MEX)

Mexican Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for diamond, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Las Minas project that includes five mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

