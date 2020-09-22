Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

NYSE MTOR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. Meritor has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.25 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business’s revenue was down 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meritor will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 103,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $2,636,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,103,779.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $6,407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,133,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,594. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritor during the first quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 124.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 28.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

