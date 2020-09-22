Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTH. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of MTH opened at $101.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $573,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $8,996,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

