Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €130.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €115.92 ($136.38).

Shares of MRK opened at €124.00 ($145.88) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($135.29). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €115.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.37.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

