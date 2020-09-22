Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €130.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €115.92 ($136.38).

Shares of MRK opened at €124.00 ($145.88) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($135.29). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €115.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.37.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

