Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRK. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.43. 116,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,968,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $210.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

