Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.12. Mega Uranium shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mega Uranium Ltd will post 5.1599997 earnings per share for the current year.

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

