McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.45. 14,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. McKesson has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.99. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,293 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95,912 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McKesson by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after purchasing an additional 832,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 36,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.