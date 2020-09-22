Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 71.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 824,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343,419 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Manulife Financial by 2,948.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.2111 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

