Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMB) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mamamancini’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Mamamancini’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mamamancini’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMMB opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Mamamancini’s has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Mamamancini’s had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 410.82%.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

