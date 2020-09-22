LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $28,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,275,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 460,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,881 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HSBC cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

