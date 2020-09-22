Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $585.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,948,000 after purchasing an additional 124,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,461 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 179,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the first quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 418,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

