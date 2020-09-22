Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $10.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LTHM. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. 10,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92, a P/E/G ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. Livent has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,159,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Livent by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,594,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,784,000 after buying an additional 354,182 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 19.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 895,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Livent by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,853,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after buying an additional 410,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Livent by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,787,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after buying an additional 289,686 shares in the last quarter.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.