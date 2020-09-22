Lition (LIT) Market Capitalization Hits $3.33 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Lition has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $258,428.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can currently be bought for $0.0936 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Dcoin, Hotbit and ProBit Exchange. During the last seven days, Lition has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,512.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.66 or 0.03278448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.41 or 0.02048978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00419953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00844443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011822 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00046847 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00501177 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Lition

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Dcoin, IDEX, ProBit Exchange, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

