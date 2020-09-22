Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Down 7.3%

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.00 and last traded at C$12.04. 198,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 335,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.99.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.84.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. Analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.3575 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.33, for a total transaction of C$736,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 867,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,827,619.34.

About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

