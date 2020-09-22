Litecoin (LTC) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and $1.79 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $44.17 or 0.00420425 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011830 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000459 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003161 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,512,532 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

