LINKA Price Up 15% This Week (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. LINKA has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $38,938.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043275 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.38 or 0.04375308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009540 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00056675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034442 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.