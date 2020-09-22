Lightstreams (PHT) Trading 43% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $5,756.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded 43% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lightstreams Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,928,016 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

