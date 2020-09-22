Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Gap Up to $3.44

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.75. Lightbridge shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 791 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Lightbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $13.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

