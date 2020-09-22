LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded by CJS Securities to Outperform

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by equities researchers at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. CL King lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

LCI Industries stock opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $131.71.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $232,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,388,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,472,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,246,000 after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,973,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after buying an additional 45,064 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 363,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after acquiring an additional 38,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

