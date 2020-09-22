Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $352.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $314.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,037 shares of company stock worth $23,254,085 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

