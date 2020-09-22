Lake Street Capital Increases Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target to $8.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INVE. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Identiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Shares of INVE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.83. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. Identiv has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Identiv had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Identiv news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $51,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Identiv stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Identiv worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

