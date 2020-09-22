Lake Street Capital Increases BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $35.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,791. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $844.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 1.70.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 202,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 591,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,463. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

