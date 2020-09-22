Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -296.79 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 268,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after buying an additional 84,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after buying an additional 1,116,997 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 47,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,939 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.