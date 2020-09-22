Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $426.8 million.Koppers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.25-3.50 EPS.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. Koppers has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 48.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $61,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

