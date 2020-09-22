Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.25-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Koppers also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.25-3.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of KOP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,574. The stock has a market cap of $435.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 48.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $61,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

