Komodo (KMD) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00005382 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, BarterDEX, Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $68.61 million and $3.16 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00503942 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00074992 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00052021 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000588 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 121,872,235 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bitbns, BarterDEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

