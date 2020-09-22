Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klepierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Klepierre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of KLPEF stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. 90,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. Klepierre has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

