Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klepierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Klepierre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Shares of KLPEF stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. 90,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. Klepierre has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $37.94.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
