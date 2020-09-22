KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $211.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.12.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.60. KLA has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $218.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $204,563.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $907,580.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $7,401,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,130 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,384. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in KLA by 88.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in KLA by 441.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.