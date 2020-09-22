Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Lessened by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,032 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.65.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

