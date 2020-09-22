KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at ($7.46) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WLL. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.52.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $18.72 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Korus bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $44,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

