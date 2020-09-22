Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Kellogg worth $25,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 574,167 shares of company stock valued at $38,505,645. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

