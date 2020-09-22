Keep Network Market Capitalization Hits $12.66 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $12.66 million and approximately $652,840.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00008654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00230750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00084394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.01400077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00181798 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,927,481 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.