Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Karnalyte Resources Inc (TSE:KRN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.27. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 37,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Karnalyte Resources from C$1.96 to C$2.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN)

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Karnalyte property comprising subsurface mineral leases KL 246, KL 247A, and KLSA-010 covering an area of approximately 90,766 acres of land located in south central Saskatchewan.

