Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,918,000 after acquiring an additional 272,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after acquiring an additional 64,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,111,000 after acquiring an additional 331,863 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 981,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,153,000 after acquiring an additional 189,912 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $180.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.38.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,672 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

