Kadmon’s (KDMN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 92.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

KDMN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $732.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.48. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,711,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,830,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,541,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,003 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,426,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,279,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

