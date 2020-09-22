JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,300 ($95.39) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.52) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,297.65 ($108.42).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,612 ($112.53) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($124.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,443.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,173.46. The company has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion and a PE ratio of 52.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a GBX 69.60 ($0.91) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.95%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

