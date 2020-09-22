JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €56.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.23 ($72.04).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €49.76 ($58.54) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.64.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

