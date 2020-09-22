Jericho Oil (CVE:JCO) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Jericho Oil Corp (CVE:JCO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Jericho Oil shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

About Jericho Oil (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Mississippi Lime, Woodford Shale, and Hunton formations in Central and Northeast Oklahoma.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.