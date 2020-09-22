JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

JCDXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $$18.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

