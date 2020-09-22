Jabil (JBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 137.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.