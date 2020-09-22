J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,702 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.84.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $131.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.41. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $27,122.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bracy sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $166,441.74. Insiders have sold a total of 175,740 shares of company stock valued at $23,968,399 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

