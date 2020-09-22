Itasca Capital (CVE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Itasca Capital Ltd (CVE:ICL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.52. Itasca Capital shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 15,001 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.46.

About Itasca Capital (CVE:ICL)

Itasca Capital Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the mineral exploration business. The company was formerly known as Kobex Capital Corp. and changed its name to Itasca Capital Ltd. in June 2016. Itasca Capital Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Itasca Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itasca Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.